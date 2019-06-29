FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester.
To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The local honorees included:
De Soto
Dillon Lundy, Public Administration major;
Linden
Garrett Johnston, Elementary Education major;
Dallas Center
Cassidy Fox, Elementary Education major;
Redfield
Gage Harden, General Business major;
Adel
Pamela James, Elementary Education major;
Yale
Amanda McDivitt, Elementary Education major