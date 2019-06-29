FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

The local honorees included:

De Soto

Dillon Lundy, Public Administration major;

Linden

Garrett Johnston, Elementary Education major;

Dallas Center

Cassidy Fox, Elementary Education major;

Redfield

Gage Harden, General Business major;

Adel

Pamela James, Elementary Education major;

Yale

Amanda McDivitt, Elementary Education major