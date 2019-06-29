Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jun 29, 2019


FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester.


To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.


The local honorees included:


De Soto


Dillon Lundy, Public Administration major;


Linden


Garrett Johnston, Elementary Education major;


Dallas Center


Cassidy Fox, Elementary Education major;


Redfield


Gage Harden, General Business major;


Adel


Pamela James, Elementary Education major;


Yale


Amanda McDivitt, Elementary Education major