Summer is in full swing, which means the Fourth of July festivities are just around the corner. Here's a full list of everything going on in the Dallas County area this Fourth of July:

Waukee

This year, the Waukee Independence Day Celebration will take place on both July 3 and 4. Expanding to two days is not the only new feature of the event. The celebration will also have a kid-friendly carnival from Chamberlain Quality Shows. Discounted carnival tickets can be purchased online at www.Waukee.org/registration or in the Waukee Parks and Recreation Office (805 University Ave.) through June 30. A sheet of 20 tickets will cost $18 in advance. The ticket sheets will cost $20 in-person at the carnival; single tickets will be available for $1.25.

“The Waukee Park Board was excited to expand the annual festival to two days and to bring in the new carnival,” said Waukee Parks and Recreation Supervisor Danae Edwards. “We hope residents and visitors will take advantage of the new offerings and truly experience the sense of community for which Waukee is known.”

Waukee's popular parade, Movies in the Park, food vendors, live music from rock group The 4ontheFloor and fireworks are on the schedule as well.

All activities are in Centennial Park unless otherwise noted:

Wednesday, July 3

Carnival, 5-10:30 p.m. Movies in the Park – “We Bought a Zoo,” 8:45 p.m. (Sponsored by NCMIC & Professional Solutions)

Thursday, July 4

Carnival and food vendors, 12-10:30 p.m. Parade, 3 p.m. (Downtown Triangle) Live music – The 4ontheFloor, 5-9:30 p.m. Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.

Interested businesses, organizations and individuals can line up to participate in the parade on July 4 at 2 p.m. outside the Vince Meyer Learning Center located at 400 Locust St. Advance registration is not required. The parade route will start in the community's Downtown Triangle area at 3 p.m. and will end in Centennial Park. Participants should end their routes in the Waukee Stadium parking lot following the parade; they should avoid unloading on both Park Road and Warrior Lane.

Visit www.Waukee.org/july for more information.

Minburn

The Minburn Fourth of July Celebration will kick off on Wednesday, July 3. The food stand will open at 5 p.m. and the Ma Deuce Band will perform at 7 p.m. The July 4 activities include the annual starting at 9 a.m. with registration and lineup beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Heartland Coop. The opening of the 1969 time capsule will be held at 1 p.m. at the Old Millstone brick monument in Meek Park.

Other activites include:7:30 a.m. Rolls and coffee at the food stand

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pie check-in at the Legion 9 a.m. Parade 10 a.m. Family games at Rogers Park 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Lunch at the food stand 12 p.m. Vendors 12:30-1 p.m. Juggler 1-1:30 p.m. Opening of the time capsule 1-4 p.m. All Wheels Show 1-4 p.m. Face painting/Balloon twisting 1:15 p.m. Horseshoes in Meek Park 1:30-2:30 p.m. Adel Tumbling and Dance Club 2 p.m. Corn Hole at Mudder's 2 p.m. Children's book signing 2:30-4 p.m. Hula hoops 2:30-3 p.m. Sugar Creek Cloggers 3 p.m. Lorna Charlet Memorial Bingo 3-4 p.m. Games/Open skating 4-6 p.m. Mobiustrip Band at Meek Park 6 p.m. Raffle 7 p.m. Pie auction Dusk Fireworks

Festivities will continue July 5-7 during the City of Minburn's Sesquicentennial Celebration. Visit www.minburn.org/4th-of-july-2019-and-sesquicentennial-celebration.html for the full schedule of both celebrations and the parade line-up registration form.

Perry

The Perry Fourth of July Celebration is a full day of festivities, starting with a parade and ending with live music and a fireworks finale. New activities this year include a performance from Los Laureles and a Bill Riley Talent Search.

The July 4 activities include:10 a.m. Parade

All Day Craft and food vendors at Pattee Park Pattee Park Bandshell Entertainment: 12:30 p.m. Showtime Dance Performance 1:30 p.m. Los Laureles Performance 2 p.m. Bill Riley Talent Show 6 p.m. Live music by RUKKUS 9:30 p.m. Fireworks

The Perry Fine Arts will also be hosting its annual Music Extravaganza and Homemade Ice Cream Social at the First United Methodist Church of Perry, located at 1100 Third St.

The Perry Fourth of July Celebration is brought to you by the Perry Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.perryia.org/july-4th-celebration.html or call 515-465-4601.

The festivities continue during the City of Perry's Sesquicentennial Celebration July 5-7. Visit www.perryia.org/sesquicentennial-celebration.html for a full list of activities.