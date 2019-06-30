The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Foundation is excited to announce it has received a $30,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant from State Farm Insurance to support NSP’s youth traffic safety education efforts.

Teen drivers in Nebraska represent just seven percent of the state’s licensed drivers, but made up nearly a quarter of reported crashes in 2017.

NSP is tackling this problem by educating thousands of young Nebraskans each year about the importance of wearing seatbelts and not driving impaired or distracted.

With State Farm grant funds, the NSP Foundation will provide interactive resources to make these presentations more engaging, such as the Driving Simulator, a computerized system that produces virtual driving scenarios, and the Seatbelt Persuader, which allows riders to experience a simulated rollover crash.