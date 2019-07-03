KEOKUK — The Standing Bear Council’s July membership meeting will feature a program about singing bowls.

The meeting will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hawkeye Restaurant, 105 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. The public is invited. Those wishing to eat a meal are encouraged to arrive at noon.

Michael Vera Eastmond, who has played the singing bowls since November 2017, will present the program.

Singing bowls are an ancient instrument with origins that go back to China’s Shang Dynasty (16th-11th centuries BCE). Although there is no evidence that singing bowls were used for therapeutic means in ancient times, modern interest in these instruments has gained worldwide attention in the past 50 years, according to a press release issued by the Council.

Eastmond has spent hundreds of hours playing and researching methods in order to use the bowls for their maximum benefit. Some studies suggest the bowls can reduce anxiety and depression; alleviate ringing in the ears; reduce high blood pressure, and give an overall sense of calmness and well-being.

Eastmond has performed for various groups, including the Nauvoo Senior Citizens Group, Standing Bear Council’s Winter Gathering, and for the residents at the Good Samaritan Home.

He conducts classes with the singing bowls at The Bodhi Tree Studio in Quincy, Illinois.

To learn more, contact Eastmond at sonos.sagrado@gmail.com, or at (217) 440-8148.

The Council, a non-profit organization, also will coordinate upcoming celebrations of Indian heritage including the Bear Creek Gathering and Rendezvous in Hannibal, Missouri, Aug. 10 to 11. The Council plans to participate in the Nauvoo Grape Festival. For information, call Larry Cooper at (319) 795-6718.