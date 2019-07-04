ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday
9:21 a.m.: 715 Oak St. Brynn Kathryn Boche, 24, 55 Midtown Lane: possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:32 p.m.: Central Avenue and Market Street. Cabel James Witte, 21, 1504 Jefferson St.: driving while barred.
1:07 p.m.: 225 S. Third St. Margarita Marie Nichols, 55, 408 S. Seventh St.: possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:45 p.m.: 2760 Mount Pleasant St. Crystal Marlene Timmerman, 27, 200 East South Street, Mount Pleasant: driving while suspended.
5:40 p.m.: 3001 Winegard Drive. Michael Eugene Price III, 29, 10113 S. Bensley Ave., Chicago: failure to appear.
9:49 p.m.: 2228 Madison Ave. Joshua Alan Claeys, 34, 14876 Washington Road Lot 178, West Burlington: warrants for domestic abuse assault and violation of a no contact order.
Wednesday
12:01 a.m.: U.S. 61. Chad Clayton Stewart, 44, 718 Hedge Ave.: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
1:12 a.m.: Sixth and Franklin streets. Timothy Alan Brown, 39, 914 N. Fourth St.: failure to appear.
WEST BURLINGTON
Tuesday
4:47 p.m.: 306 E. Agency Road. John Ansel Auburn Jr., 18, homeless: fifth-degree theft.
Wednesday
1:45 a.m.: 611-27 W. Van Weiss Boulevard. Jacob Eugene Reighard, 27, same address: trespass.
FORT MADISON
Tuesday
9:43 p.m.: Fort Madison. Michaela Marie Davolt, 55, Fort Madison: domestic abuse assault.
Wednesday
2:45 a.m.: 100 block of Second Street. Joshua Charles Corcoran, 37, Fort Madison: warrant for failure to appear.
3:06 a.m.: 1900 block of Avenue L. Quinlan Travis Lozano, 20, 1916 Avenue L: underage consumption and interference with official acts.
LEE COUNTY
Tuesday
12:52 p.m.: 118 Dewey Ave., Donnellson. David Eugene Benjamin, 45, Donnellson: violation of a no contact order.
4:36 p.m.: Linn County jail, Cedar Rapids. Kristofer Charles Johnson, 20, Cedar Rapids: violation of probation.
6:15 p.m.: Boulevard Road and Main Street, Keokuk. Justin Daniel Spurgeon, 30, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for violation of probation.
LOUISA COUNTY
Tuesday
12:30 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Dennis Frank Gullion, 36, Davenport: warrant for failure to appear.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Saturday
No time given.: No location given. Billie J. Dunn, 20, West Point, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday
No time given.: No location given. Jennifer L. Lemmer, 24, Bowen, Illinois: domestic battery.
CRIME WATCH
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday
3:04 p.m.: 1400 block of Smith Street. Disorderly conduct.
3:24 p.m.: 900 block of North Ninth Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.
6:09 p.m.: 900 block of Denmark Street. Disorderly conduct.
6:17 p.m.: 1600 block of Osborn Street. Theft.
7:09 p.m.: Great River Christian School, 426 Harrison Ave. Fight.
7:14 p.m.: Stone Gardens, 2312 Valley St. Disorderly conduct.
8:57 p.m.: 500 block of South Adams Street. Theft.
9:55 p.m.: 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive. Assault.
FORT MADISON
Tuesday
5:09 p.m.: 2500 block of Avenue J. Burglary.
8:28 p.m.: 2000 block of 330th Avenue. Theft.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Tuesday
6:54 a.m.: 800 block of North Palm Avenue. Theft.
SALEM
Tuesday
6:47 a.m.: 100 block of South Maple Street. Theft.
5:14 p.m.: 300 block of South Main Street. Theft.