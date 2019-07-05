It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 25, 2019

A 23 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charges of theft and eluding.

A 55 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested near the 117 mile marker of Interstate 80 for OWI, speeding and improper use of lanes.

A 54 year old male Panora man was found in a driveway with injuries from an ATV accident at 10241 200th St. The Panora man was transported by EMS to Highway 44 and Highway 169 where he was then taken to Methodist Hospital by Life Flight.

June 26, 2019

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear - original charge of driving under suspension.

June 27, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported on Highway 44. Driver one was traveling east on Highway 44 when she did not see a vehicle driven by driver two turning left onto P58 and struck his vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $2,000 and $1,000 to vehicle two. Driver one was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of L Ave and Old Highway 6. Driver one was stopped at the intersection of L Ave and Old Highway 6 when he was struck from behind by a car. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $2,000 and $4,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

June 28, 2019

A 38 year old male Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation - original charge of harassment.

A UTV accident was reported. The driver was operating a UTV down a hill and lost control ejecting him out the side door. The driver was transported to Methodist West.

June 29, 2019

A 38 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation and OWI.