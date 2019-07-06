Keith Valenzuela, pastor at the Bethel United Church of Christ, is presenting “14 minutes in God’s Word,” a Bible reading event, from 12 to 12:34 p.m. each Wednesday at the Kimmel Gallery at Morton James Public Library at 923 1st Corso.

This event is an opportunity to hear passages from the Bible and is not meant to be a time of preaching.

Pastor Valenzuela said he will be happy to answer questions following the presentation.