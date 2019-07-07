After working in the contracting business for over 30 years, Nick Knight has recently opened Riverside Kitchen and Bath. Knight originally grew up between Adel and Earlham before later becoming partners with his father in the 1980s and creating Knight Building Company.

“I went to Earlham High School but Adel has always been my home town. It is the center of Dallas County and everything we did we came to Adel,” Knight said, “I’ve always loved Adel and I really feel like I’m helping people that I know.”

Knight has since become the owner of Iowa Home Inspections, a real estate inspections business for homes all across Iowa, and has built cabinets for over two decades. But, throughout his many years of diverse contracting experience, opening a showroom for kitchens and bathrooms has always been an ultimate goal.

“As a general contractor, I’ve always wanted a show room. For years I’ve thought about it and finally I decided it was a good time to do it,” Knight said.

Knight noted that Riverside Kitchen and Bath currently sells both residential and commercial products for kitchens and bathrooms. The company carries five lines of factory cabinets, a full line of plumbing fixtures and tubs. Knight also noted that Riverside Kitchen and Bath specializes in products designed for “aging in place.” These product lines include both equipment and safety devices that give those who are aging the ability stay living at home versus the need to enter a nursing home or assisted living facility.

“Kitchens and bathrooms are the two most used places in the home. That’s where you spend almost all your time. So those places need to be nice and functional,” Knight said.

In addition to Knight, Riverside Kitchen and Bath also consists of two designers and a showroom manager. The showroom will also partner with local contractors to help install the customers needs.

“The designers will work with the customers and me to make sure their dreams come true,” Knight said. “This is not just a job. I really like doing it. I love having a showroom, and I love talking to people about their homes.”

Riverside Kitchen and Bath is located at 216 Nile Kinnick Dr. South and officially opened back in April. The showroom has current operating hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, coming up, Riverside Kitchen and Bath is planning a ribbon cutting on July 10 followed by an open house from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on July 12.