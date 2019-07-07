Local potato chip company adds BBQ flavor to brand.

That familiar red and yellow bag of salty snacks occupying your grocer’s shelves now has a new companion with the introduction of Sterzing’s latest addition to its product line.

The Burlington manufacturer of the popular potato chips recently added a spicy barbecue chip to accommodate changing tastes in the area’s snack food marketplace.

The iconic chip cooker has been keeping close track of the region’s appetite for casual nibbles since the company’s founding as a candy confectionery in the 1930s.

Sterzing’s CEO, Craig Smith, explained that when company founder, Barney Sterzing, set up shop in the depths of the Great Depression, potato chips were not among his choice as a product to manufacturer and sell.

“In 1933, Barney started his company as the Sterzing’s Candy Company,” Smith explained. “But he soon realized he had a problem. During the hot summer months his candy kept melting and he found himself without anything to sell during those months.

“That’s when he came up with the idea of making and selling potato chips as a fill-in product during the heat of the summer.

“Then when World War II started, he found he had another problem. He could not get sugar for his candy as it was all going to the war effort. At that point he gave up on candy and went fully into making potato chips.”

By then, the Sterzing chip was already a familiar product throughout the area. Barney had developed a process which he sliced potatoes and slow cooked them, one batch at a time. That process is still employed at the company’s manufacturing facility on Charles Street in Burlington.

In the 1940s, Sterzing's was operating out of a Main Street facility when it was sold to the Dutweiller family. In 2010 the company changed hands again when it was purchased by Gary Schmeiser — who now functions as CFO — and Smith.

“I started working for Sterzinger’s back when I was college as a truck route driver. It was the greatest job a college kid could have,” said Smith.

The main potato chip line remains strongly popular throughout the Upper Midwest and has developed a loyal clientele. “A lot of our demand comes from people who have grown up with the chip,” Smith said.

“They may move away but they still like the taste of Sterzing’s and they introduce their friends and family to the chip,” Smith said.

Although the basic batch produced chip remains highly popular, the company management was aware that consumer tastes were changing and an addition to the product line was called for.

“We brought out a few years ago a line of popcorn because we recognized that Americans were becoming increasingly health food conscious,” Smith said “There was also an interest in a spicy product and that led us to our BBQ chip.

“We also felt that while our sales people were in a store selling $100 worth of chips, they could just as well be selling an additional $20 worth of BBQ chips.”

Sterzing’s began conducting taste tests and the new formulations were first presented to local high school students.

“My son is on the baseball team at Notre Dame so we figured we already had an expert panel on snack foods. We had the Notre Dame soccer and baseball teams try them and then we tried them. Together we came up with a sweet and spicy combination that is already selling out in the stores where we have it placed,” Smith said.

New packaging for the product was designed and Sterzing’s is now well positioned to continue its growth by tailoring its product offerings to meet the market’s changing tastes.