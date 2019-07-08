WAUKEE — The City of Waukee experienced 10.3 percent population growth in 2018, the highest percentage of growth among Des Moines Metro Area cities. The City’s estimated population according to the U.S. Census Bureau is now 22,810 residents.

In addition to residential growth, development remains steady. The Waukee Development Services Department issued 898 building permits in Fiscal Year 2019 (July 1, 2018 - June 30, 2019). The taxable valuation of the FY 2019 building permits totaled $154 million. The City issued its highest July to June total for commercial permits at $61.9 million.

The breakdown of FY 2019 permit totals included:188 for single-family housing61 for townhomes8 for multi-family housing26 for commercial projects615 “Other” permits (additions, alterations, decks, etc.)

“About 40 percent of the valuation in this past fiscal year comes from commercial projects,” said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard. “That’s great news as commercial growth brings in new personal and professional services, retail opportunities, expanding dining options and more for Waukee residents and visitors.”

Some recent commercial construction highlights include the Palms Theatres & IMAX, Veridian Credit Union, Central Standard, Marco’s Pizza, Panchero’s, Great Clips, the I-80 West Industrial Park, IHOP, the start of Waukee’s new Fleet Farm store and more.