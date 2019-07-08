WAUKEE — City of Waukee officials closed the new Fox Creek Splash Pad temporarily on Friday, July 5 following a fall. Officials spent much of Monday, July 8 analyzing conditions at the facility, but a definitive cause of slipping on the splash pad surface has yet to be determined. The splash pad will remain closed as staff members continue to research options to increase safety.

“We have a very high standard for safety in Waukee,” said Waukee Parks and Recreation Director Matt Jermier. “While we would love to reopen Fox Creek Splash Pad right now, we need more time to explore what we can do to ensure safe experiences.”

Officials anticipate a course of action will be determined by the end of this week.

“While it’s not ideal to close down a brand new splash pad in the peak of hot weather, safety is the City’s top priority,” Jermier said. “We certainly appreciate the public’s patience while we look into some new technology and consider various solutions.”

Project updates will be posted to www.Waukee.org as well as City of Waukee and Waukee Parks & Recreation Facebook and Twitter pages.