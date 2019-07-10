Kate Collins, of Adel, was crowned the 2019 Dallas County Fair Queen during a coronation ceremony on Wednesday, July 10.

Collins is a 2017 ADM graduate. She will be a junior at Iowa State University. Kara Smith, of West Des Moines, was the runner-up. Smith is a 2019 Waukee High School graduate. She will attend Iowa State University in the fall.

Each of the queen contestants introduced themselves before Collins was crowned the 2019 Dallas County Fair Queen. Other contestants included Anna Pion, a 2018 Dallas Center-Grimes graduate, Kennidi Hutzell, a 2018 ADM graduate, and Chloe David, who will be a senior at Woodward-Granger.

Collins will be present throughout the Dallas County Fair, which kicks off on Thursday, July 11 and runs through July 14.

Thursday’s activites include a sheep show at 8 a.m., $1 carnival rides from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Hot Diggity Dog Show, balloons, face painting, 4-H/FFA Bucket/Bottle Calf Show at 2 p.m. and more.

The day’s activities will wrap up with Mutton Busting and Extreme Bull Riding by Double S Bull Company at 7 p.m. at the South Arena. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth 6-12.

Keep watching for more photos from the Dallas County Fair at www.adelnews.com. The full fair schedule can be found at www.dallascountyfair.com.