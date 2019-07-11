Party In The Park

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 18, 25 in Adel parks.

“Party In The Park” is back, this week at the Adel Dog Park, near the Adel Family Aquatic Center, on Thursday, July 11! We’ll bring the music and the Pop-Ice; you bring your dog and your family and friends. AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport will be there with puppies and information about pet adoption. Our Girls Scouts will show you around the dog park and butterfly garden they developed. Come meet some new people and enjoy the Adel Dog Park! The party continues on July 18 at Community Stage and Pavilion and July 25 at Adel Family Aquatic Center. Like Adel Rotary Club on Facebook for updates on future “Party In The Park” activities.

Dallas County Fair

Thursday, July 11 - Sunday, July 14 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairground Rd., Adel.

The Dallas County Fair kicks off on Thursday, July 11. Grandstand events include Mutton Busting and Extreme Bull Riding on Thursday, Joe Diffie on Friday, Figure 8 & Circle Track Racing on Saturday and a Demo Derby on Sunday. Find a full schedule of activities at https://www.dallascountyfair.com/fair-schedule.

Van Meter Farmers Market Opening

5-8 p.m. Friday, July 12 at Veterans Reception Center, 910 Main St., Van Meter.

Join us for the first Van Meter Farmers’ Market of the season! The market will run on Fridays from July 12 to Aug. 9 in the parking lot of the Veterans Reception Center. Rotating food truck schedule and free live music each week! Cold drinks available from the 403 Lounge. The July 12 market will feature Food truck vendor Rescue Burgers & Q from Winterset with music by Aaron Earl Short. Find more info at www.facebook.com/vanmeterfarmersmarket.

Waukee Arts Festival

5-10 p.m. Friday, July 12; 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Waukee Centennial Park

Come celebrate our fifth year of the Waukee Arts Festival, one of the areas fastest-growing and most exciting summer events! The event features two days of art with 100+ regional artists, music, beer garden, food vendors and more. The festival opens at 5 p.m. on Friday. The B2wins will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, with The Nadas at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Rotary Club of Waukee will serve a pancake breakfast Saturday morning. For more information, visit www.waukeeartsfestival.org/.

Second Annual ButterBurgers & Badges

4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Waukee Culver’s, 455 E Hickman Rd.

Join us at the Waukee Culver’s for the Second Annual ButterBurgers & Badges event! The Waukee Police Department will be serving food, bussing tables and collecting donations for Special Olympics Iowa from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. $1 from each regular concrete mixer sold on that day will also be donated to Special Olympics Iowa.

The Block Party at The HomeShow Expo

4-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at 2595 Sunflower Drive, Waukee.

Attendees will be able to tour custom homes offering the newest home trends, design, technology and more while also enjoying live music! This year’s main act will be The Nadas. All ticket pricing includes admission, food, drinks, home tours and live music. All money raised from ticket sales and additional donations are distributed to charities of the home builder’s choice. Find out more from the ticket website https://form.jotform.com/82484735816164 or our main websites www.dmhomeshow.com & www.dsmhba.com .

Park Play - Ridge Pointe Park

5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Ridge Pointe Park.

Calling all Ridge Pointe Park neighbors! Park Play is a new summer series of park events organized by the Waukee Parks & Recreation Department in partnership with Central Bank. The goal of this series is to bring neighbors together and introduce specific parks to those who live near them. Games, crafts, activities and free play for all ages will be provided free of charge.