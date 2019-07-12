After being crowned victorious in the race for the Fourth Ward City Councilman position in May, Terry Moorman, of Boone announces he is running for the position once again.

Since being sworn into office, from day one he has made it clear to the citizens of Boone that one of his main objectives is growth. Which he believes is completely attainable, just not in the short amount of time he was given after winning the special election.

A lesson Terry has learned during his time with the City Council is that, “City government moves slowly, because we are the shepherds of the tax payers dollars.”

“We [The Council members] need to make sure that we handle every decision cool and methodically, in the best interest of Boone.”

Working together with the Council, he has earned himself responsibilities that go far past the roles he plays in his assigned committees.

For example, the City Council has been working vigorously to break ground on the Green Space Project intended to fill the corner of 8th and Story Street.

Walking into the first council meeting in July, he looked at the three dimensional model that’s sat stationary in the Council Chambers and thought to himself how he wanted to tackle the challenge.

So, he did. During the meeting, the Green Space Project was brought up, they looked at the model, suggested a couple options for how to make it happen, but Terry wasn’t satisfied.

With his extensive background and networking in construction around Boone County, he volunteered to take on the project as he saw this as a opportunity to prove himself not only to his constituents, but to the people of Boone.

“I’m a doer,” he said. “I want to get things done,”

“I really want to see the downtown come back to life and I’ll do whatever it takes to move things forward.”

Although the man retired three years ago after 43 years as the Superintendent at ACI Mechanical in Ames where he also served as the safety and charity gold tournament director, he hasn’t really slowed down.

Terry continues to teach First Aid and CPR classes, OSHA Safety classes for construction companies around the state of Iowa and continuing education courses for plumbing and mechanical licensing.

“When you’re working, you have a purpose,” he said. “When you retire, you find another one.”

Moorman has lived in Boone for 33 years with his wife Marsha of 45 years, where they raised their four boys who all graduated from Boone High School.

He hopes that come November, voters consider him to refill the position as there are so many projects he wants to work on and see come to fruition.

Abtensee voting starts Monday October 7 and Election Night is November 5.