Fourth Ward City Councilman Terry Moorman, backed with support from the Boone City Council, has begun his efforts to transform the corner of Eighth and Story streets into a community space for vendors, live music and food.

Back in December, a team of local business owners grouped together and formed “The Green Space Coalition” that theorized a central community space for citizens of Boone to gather and bring the community together.

The coalition has since disbanded as were the efforts to bring the Green Space project to fruition.

The idea of a Green Space sounded appetizing to each of the council members whenever the topic arose during their meetings.

On top of all of the other projects the City Council works on daily, the assignment had more-or-less gone wayside as projects with higher priority surfaced.

The council members would bring it up, then their eyes would go immediately to the three-dimensional model that had been sitting in the chambers for months.

It wasn’t until the first City Council meeting of July members had taken much initiative in pursuing the project.

Moorman saw the project as an opportunity for a serious shift in awareness and attention to downtown Boone.

Moorman believes with his experience working in construction, he will be able to find the right local people for the job to make the project move as quickly and smoothly as possible.

“Having this available not only affects my children, but their kids,” he said.

To add a little grounding in the Green Space Project, the City Council allocated $57,000 from the Mary Garvey Trust Fund to cut the estimated $110,000 price tag.

Moorman is confident the project will be a success, because it will be, “aesthetically enticing to the public with a lot to offer.”

During the the recent City Council meeting, Moorman was authorized to begin fundraising efforts for the project and is comfortable that with the public’s interest in the space, the city won’t have any issues reaching its goal of $110,000.

To help reach that goal, the city is offering residents and businesses a chance to donate or sponsor the project.

A few examples of ways a business can donate and earn a permanent engraving in the Green Space is a flower pot, a public bench and a series of sponsor levels starting at bronze all the way up to platinum.

Contributions qualify donors for an 8-inch by 8-inch engraved tile which will be displayed on the interior walls of a band shelter that is planned.

Prices for each donation reward varies and those interested are encouraged to reach out to Moorman on Facebook or by phone at (515) 314-1568.