When he co-founded the Core Physical Therapy Clinic back in 2004, current president Mike Burggraaf strived for a clinic that would not just focus on treating patient pain but also the core of the problem. The clinic has since grown from two therapists to 13 therapists between both the Adel and West Des Moines locations. In addition, the Adel practice just recently relocated to a new facility this past June, marking their third move since opening 15 years ago.

“This new facility is a great home for our growing physical therapy practice. We were bursting at the seams in the prior location and our new location has almost doubled our space,” Justin Scherff of Core Physical Therapy said.

The new building, which is located at 803 Cottage St. in Adel, consists of almost 300 square feet of exercise space, more private treatment rooms and improved natural lighting throughout the clinic. The new site will also have greater accessibility and parking and will not change anything regards to the services provided by Core Physical Therapy.

However, by relocating to the new clinic, Core Physical Therapy will have the opportunity to better meet the needs of more patients throughout Adel and the surrounding communities.

“The reason Core Physical Therapy exists is to partner with each person on their journey so that together we can help them achieve their best life. This has been the motto from the inception of Core 15 years ago and as we continue in this new building we are excited to work together with each of our patients,” Scherff said.

Scherff noted that unique factors such as one-to-one treatments and specializing in both myofascial release and craniosacral therapy help set Core Physical Therapy apart from other clinics. He also noted that Core’s foundation is built on a hands-on approach supplemented with therapeutic exercises to decrease pain and improve function.

“At Core we consider all of our patients part of the Core family, which makes Adel a great fit for us given the small-town feel amidst the growing population,” Scherff said, “We have been supported beyond our wildest dreams by this community and could not be more grateful. We look forward to serving the community for many more years to come.”

Core Physical Therapy hosted a ribbon cutting and open house at its new Cottage Street location at the beginning of June, and the new location is currently available for appointments Monday through Friday.