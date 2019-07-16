At the July 8 Waukee City Council meeting, Mayor Bill Peard recognized two members of the Waukee Fire Department for excellence in the fire service field.

Chief Clint Robinson received the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Chief Fire Officer designation. The designation recognizes individuals for excellence in experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. Robinson is now one of only 1,366 such designees in the world.

Fire Captain Tomme Tysdal obtained the designation of Executive Fire Officer (EFO) from the U.S. Fire Administration, National Fire Academy. The EFO designation requires completion of an intense, four-year program designed to take fire service leaders to the next level. It is one of the most prestigious national designations which fire service executives can attain. The program provides senior fire officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency services administration. The courses and accompanying research examine how to exercise leadership when dealing with difficult or unique problems within communities.