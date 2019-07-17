In preparation of this July issue of the RSVP newspaper edition, I asked what friends remembered regarding the year 1976. What fun. This question was met with shock, hesitation, and blank stare. Sounds like an interesting game. The usual answer was the birth of a child. Yes, certainly monumental. So just to refresh all your memories, here’s mine.

Not only was it the United States bi-centennial, but it was Iowa’s also. Remember that Iowa was admitted to the union as the 29th state. Iowa celebrated two birthdays! And, yes, Iowa topped the nation in activities celebrating this double bicentennial. Our Governor at the time was Robert D. Ray. And our President at the time was Gerald Ford. An interesting twist to this national event - Gerald Ford took the reins from Richard Nixon. That fall Iowa made a U-turn in politics — the Iowa caucus and the state went for the Democrat candidate Jimmy Carter. And in November 1976, Carter became the first Candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War.

The territory of Iowa had its capitol in Iowa City and a reenactment of the transitional move to Des Moines was made by teams of oxen pulling the wagons. To make it truly authentic our Indian friends from Tama staged an ambush of the wagon train. Certainly everybody was in the holiday spirit and took full advantage of every situation, we believe in making events authentic. After this move the Territorial Capitol building began a much needed renovation.

Along with this history, our antiques were not forgotten. The old Creamery at Slater, Iowa presented plays depicting our history. The project of Living History Farms became a reality. Along this same line, the project of century farms became a reality. To qualify the farm had to be owned by the same family for 100 years. Today as you drive along the byways you see plaques nailed on a promotion fence post “CENTURY FARM”. Look for them along with the Burma Shave slogans. These slogans will make you laugh.

Right here in Boone County a wall cloud developed East and South of the city of Boone. Sirens wailed and being Iowans we knew the meaning and took immediate shelter. Yes, a tornado formed, which turned into one of the worst disasters Boone County ever faced. June 13, 1976 has been called the Jordan Tornado an F5/EF5, as the wall cloud actually split into two tornados, one going South and the other passing through Jordan and continuing North along Highway 17 for over 10 miles. It then skipped into Story County where it continued to reap havoc. Many of the farm homesteads were totally destroyed and many have not rebuilt. This was the first such devastating storm to hit Iowa. Since then a tornado of this magnitude hit Parkersburg years later. After the Jordan Tornado, as always, the citizens of Boone gathered to help with the clean-up of the aftermath. Many of the City of Boone restaurants provided food for the workers. Certainly a community effort and neighbor helping neighbor was truly demonstrated. Thanks to all the Boone citizens during this ordeal. One thing certain about Boone, it’s a helping, caring community.

History of the Iowa flag was also discussed. The original tale was revealed during the conservative Iowa stamp. On this item the Red White and Blue were equally divided into 1/3 blocks. The real flag of Iowa (take a look at it) was designed with the colors red and blue each at 1/4 dimension. The white portion makes up the other half, which bears the State Motto “Our liberties we prize, our rights we will maintain”. The banner is held in the beak of the American Eagle demonstrating the way Iowa feels about our country.

Reasons to Enjoy Volunteering

Volunteering provides many great new challenges, relationships, and rewarding circumstances. 10 common reasons people enjoy volunteering: 1-Volunteerism promotes personal growth & self-esteem. 2-Understanding community needs helps foster empathy and self-efficiency. 3-Volunteering enriches your life by investing & strengthening your community to make it a better place to live in. 4-It provides leadership opportunities to give back to your community and gain a sense of belonging. 5-Volunteering offers the opportunity to share your expertise and gain a new skill set. 6-It brings people together from diverse backgrounds to work toward a common goal. Building camaraderie and teamwork. 7-Volunteering enhances your quality of life. 8-Volunteerism offers an incredibly rewarding experience. 9-It is an opportunity to explore new personal interests and goals. 10-An opportunity to have fun and try something new.