The new B-Bop’s in Waukee has officially opened for business. Founded by Robert Johnson in the late 1980s, the fast food chain opened its first location on East Euclid in Des Moines. Since that time, B-Bop’s has grown into a successful fast food restaurant with multiple locations across the Des Moines Metro area. Waukee will be the 10th store to open for the fast food company with the new restaurant located at 855 East Hickman Road.

“Waukee is a very fast growing community and we want to be a part of it. We’ve had a lot of people wanting us to come there and the time is right now,” B-Bop’s founder and owner Robert Johnson said.

With the Waukee community recently experiencing a lot of growth in the restaurant industry, B-Bop’s promises the optimum location for both residents and users of the bike trail. The restaurant also strives to maintain the best burgers and fries in the central Iowa area as determined by their customers.

“B-Bop’s is a fun, family friendly restaurant right on the bike trail in Waukee. The location is a great spot to stop for a refreshing milk shake and a visit with friends,” Waukee Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Melinda Behn said.

“B-Bop’s adds one more dining option to the Waukee landscape for both residents and community visitors. We’ve seen a lot of growth in the restaurant industry here in Waukee, and we expect the trend to continue,” City of Waukee Marketing and Communications Director Summer Evans added.

Following the tradition of past B-Bop’s restaurants, the new location will include both its signature drive-thru along with a dine-in option. In addition to hamburgers and other sandwiches, the restaurant also serves some specialty items such as chicken nuggets, chili cheese fries and milkshakes.

B-Bop’s officially opened Wednesday, July 17 and currently operates from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant also plans to host a ribbon cutting ceremony coming up sometime in August.