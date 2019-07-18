Feed the Market Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Josh Davis Plaza.

Join us for the Perry Farmers’ Market every Thursday at Josh Davis Plaza from 4-7 p.m., but especially on the Third Thursday of the month for special events! Thursday, July 18 is Feed the Market Night at the Perry Farmers’ Market. Enjoy tasty treats while they last, thanks to: Fareway Stores - fruit kabobs; Hy-Vee - watermelon slices; Raccoon Valley Bank - popcorn and Frio - ice cream cups. Sonshine Face Painting will also be joining us from 4:30-7 p.m., thanks to the sponsorship of Backwards Boutique! **Please note that 2nd Street between Willis Avenue and Warford Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Parking available at the Perry Public Library, Caboose Park, and the City lot on the northeast corner of 1st and Warford.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Police Station/Fire Station parking lot, 908 Willis Ave.

Items accepted include: antifreeze, batteries (only rechargeable), cleaners, fertilizers, fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), glues, gasoline and kerosene, motor oil (used), oil filters (used), oil based paint, pesticides, poison, pool chemicals, roofing tar, stains, varnishes, thermostats, thermometers (mercury), vegetable oil, weed killers and windshield fluid. Items not accepted include: ammunition, asbestos, electronics, explosives, fire extinguishers, latex paint, medications, propane tanks and radioactive materials. For more information, visit www.perryia.org or call Perry City Hall at 515-465-2481.

Iowa Native Bees

1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Forest Park Museum.

Native bees are the unsung, often unnoticed and unfortunately, increasingly rare heroes of the pollination process. Join Lynne Campbell from ISU Extension to learn more about these vital insects, where to find them, how to identify some and simple things you can do to attract and provide housing for them. Pre-registration is required for this free program (515-465-3577).

Cooking for One or Two

1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Forest Park Museum.

If you don’t have many people to prepare meals for in your home, you might find it hard to stay motivated to plan, buy and prepare healthy food. We will discuss ideas for making quick, healthy, low-cost and delicious meals in small quantities. You’ll leave the class with one- and two-serving recipes, grocery lists and meal plans. Pre-registration required (515-465-3577), $5/class materials fee payable at the door.

BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner

5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2715 Iowa St.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church is hosting a BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner. The menu includes a large pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad, chips and beverage for $8. A kids’ hot dog meal is available for $3. Hot fudge sundaes and root beer floats and homemade pie with Picket Fence ice cream are also available for sale.

Pioneer Day

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Forest Park Museum.

Get ready to rustle up our pushcart and little red covered wagons as you recreate some aspects of hitting the Pioneer Trail! There will be family-friendly activities throughout the museum and grounds, and you are welcome to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy. Some activities weather dependent. Pre-registration is appreciated (515-465-3577).

Perry Community Blood Drive

2-6 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Dallas County Hospital, 610 10th St.

LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals and medical centers across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. We don’t hold blood drives in an area unless we serve that county or city’s hospital. When you donate with LifeServe, you can feel good knowing you could be saving the life of someone you know! Make that lifesaving gift at a local blood drive geared toward giving back to your hometown! The next Perry Community Blood Drive will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Dallas County Hospital.