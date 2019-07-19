The Kennybrook Village Assisted Living Community in Grimes has officially broken ground on its new memory care facility, Maggie’s Place. Named for Maggie Edith Pearl Jensen, this new facility is a product of Scenic Development, a development company that specializes in continuing care retirement communities across Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

“What a great addition to this community Kennybrook Village has been and we feel the same way about the memory care facility,” President and CEO of the Grimes Chamber and Economic Development Brian Buethe said.

As the grandmother of founder Wayne Anderson’s wife, Maggie was the inspiration behind the creation of Scenic Development. After losing her husband in 1922, she operated the business Home Cafe in order to raise her family. Then, at the age of 93, Maggie moved into an old house that had been converted into a nursing home after no longer being able to live alone.

“Maggie is really the reason we are all here,” Founding Owner of Scenic Development Wayne Anderson said. “Many of you remember how nursing homes were at that time. She did get pretty good care but we would leave and think, ‘Can’t anyone build anything better than an old two story house?’”

Maggie’s Place will be located across the parking lot from the Kennybrook Village main entrance and will consist of 16 units, all one level, each with their own bathroom. The memory care unit will also contain a commercial kitchen, a living room, a media room and a laundry room that also operates as a safe space during bad storms.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time now. We saw a need to fill a void for the residents we have. This will allow us to be able to take care of them,” Jordan Anderson of Scenic Development said.

Anderson also noted that Maggie’s Place will have universal staff members. These staff members will likely be CNA’s who also help with cooking and cleaning in order to make the memory care unit feel more like a family and less like a nursing home facility.

“The whole goal is to make it feel like a single family home, like family and not just a nursing home,” Anderson said.

Construction on Maggie’s Place is planned to start later in August. From there, Scenic Development is hoping for a 6-8 month build before officially opening the new facility.