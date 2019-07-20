DES MOINES – The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2019 semester.
Adel
Annie Collins, Master of Science, Counseling
Ellen Judd, Bachelor of Science, HealthSci: Clinical & Applied
Heather Vasquez, Doctor of Pharmacy
Dawson
Adam Modlin, Master of Arts in Teaching, Secondary Education
Waukee
Maria Comito, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Data Analytics and Marketing
Mayoula Dreesman, Master of Jurisprudence , Compliance and Risk Management
Hallie Edgerly, Doctor of Philosophy, PhD in Educ: Sci Education
Anna Hawkins, Master of Science in Education, Teacher Effectiveness-Prof Dev
Benjamin Mardis, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Joseph Piatchek, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy
Chandra Snicker, Master of Science in Education, Teacher Effectiveness-Prof Dev
Jennifer Woodley, Doctor of Philosophy, Education