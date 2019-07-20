FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its May 2019 graduates, followed by the degree earned.

Local graduates include:De Soto - Katelyn Flaws, Master of Education degree in Teacher Leadership Emphasis;Dallas Center - Cassidy Fox, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education;Adel - Pamela James, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education;Linden - Garrett Johnston, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education;Yale - Amanda McDivitt, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education;Grimes - Brooke Peterson, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin;Van Meter - Alyson Rickabaugh, Bachelor of Arts degree in Instruc Strat: BD/LD/ID;Waukee - Anthony Stokes, Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Ben Hansel, of Grimes, graduated in March with a Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts.