Party in the Park; Cardboard Regatta

6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

Party In The Park will assist with the Cardboard Regatta at the Adel Family Aquatic Center on Thursday, July 25. Grab a friend, build your ship and join us on Thursday, July 25 to race your ship across the Adel Family Aquatic Center! Event is free of charge and open to individuals 7 years +. Check out more details about the regatta rules on the Adel Family Aquatic Center’s Facebook page. The next Party in the Park, sponsored by the Adel Rotary Club, will be held at Brickyard Park on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Summers in Centennial

6:30 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

Join the Waukee Area Arts Council for its Summers in Centennial concert series sponsored by Stivers Ford Lincoln of Waukee and the Waukee Public Library. We have moved to Friday nights and added a beer garden courtesy of Rolling Taps and pizza from Gusto! Free to public event. Bring a blanket, grab your lawn chairs and enjoy music, food, and drinks this summer with us! The July 26 concert will feature music from English!

Movie in the Park — Granger

8 p.m. Friday, July 26 at Centennial Park, 2200 Walnut St., Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation is excited to present Free Movies in the Park. Outdoor movies will be showing at Centennial Park. The film will be shown on a portable screen and will begin at sunset. Admission is free, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. The July 26 movie is “Wonder” (PG).

Movie in the Park — Adel

Sunset Saturday, July 27 at Community Stage and Pavilion, Adel.

Mark your calendars for our next Movie in the Park! Adel Parks and Recreation will be showing “Incredibles 2” at the Community Stage & Pavilion on Saturday, July 27. PLUS, Restoration Church will be on hand giving out free popcorn and popsicles!

Park Play - Centennial Park

5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Centennial Park, Waukee.

Calling all Centennial Park neighbors! Park Play is a new summer series of park events organized by the Waukee Parks & Recreation Department in partnership with Central Bank. The goal of this series is to bring neighbors together and introduce specific parks to those who live near them. This “Touch a Truck” event at Centennial Park will feature free hot dogs, prizes for the first 60 kids to arrive, face painting and more. Tour vehicles from the Waukee Police Department and Waukee Fire Department as well as Public Works and Parks & Rec equipment. Plus, ride your bikes to the park and learn about bike safety from the police officers. The event will be held near the Centennial Park Open Shelter and people are encouraged to park on Park Road.

Summer Breeze Battle of the ‘Burbs

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at NCMIC and Professional Solutions, 14001 University Ave., Clive.

It promises to be a fun day to walk or run the 5K through the beautiful Clive Country Club neighborhood. More serious runners may choose the 10K that offers beautiful views of both Clive and Waukee. Bring the kids along for the Kids Fun Run. It features an obstacle course they’re sure to enjoy. When you register, you’ll be asked to choose a city - Clive, Waukee or West Des Moines - or you can choose all of them. We’ll donate 100 percent of all registration fees to those communities. It’s a unique way to celebrate our neighbors. And it all takes place on the NCMIC & Professional Solutions campus. So sign up today at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=67451.