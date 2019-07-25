Nevada Firefighters, Inc (501C3), the nonprofit fundraising group of the City of Nevada Fire and EMS Department has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Prairie Meadows in Altoona. For the project that Nevada Firefighters, Inc. created, “Everyone Goes Home: Rescuing the Injured Firefighter On The Fire Ground,” grant funds were sought to help pay for vital rescue equipment for the (RIT) Rapid Intervention Team. If a firefighter becomes incapacitated, trapped or needs immediate assistance during a structure fire, this is the team that goes in. Having this important equipment, along with firefighters who are trained to use it, adds another layer of protection in case conditions or dangerous situations change on the fire ground. The membership of Nevada Firefighters, Inc. and the City of Nevada Fire Department are grateful for this tremendous gift from Prairie Meadows. Pictured with the ceremonial check are (from left) Fred Malven, Stephanie Badger and Jeff Gilchrist. Photo Contributed