David Benson, Amber Deardorff and Kim Iiams have joined the United Way of Story County (UWSC) board of directors. They are joining 17 other volunteers and will serve for three-year terms.

The UWSC board sets the policies for the organization and the priorities for the annual allocations. As ambassadors, they help to articulate the vision and mission and advocate for those less fortunate. Board members are responsible for the sound management (fiscal, program, personnel, insurance and property) of UWSC.

Benson is an attorney at Nyemaster Goode and has an extensive real estate practice in Ames. He also spends a significant portion of his time assisting clients in the areas of estate planning, estate and trust settlement, tax planning and charitable giving.

Deardorff has served as a vice president of Mary Greeley Medical Center since May 2017. Prior to this, she had several positions at Mary Greeley, including director of clinical application systems, clinical applications manager, clinical information coordinator and registered nurse in Intensive Cardiac Care Unit.

Iiams is the vice president mortgage loan originator at Bankers Trust. An ISU graduate with a degree in finance, she started in the mortgage industry in 1994. She loved the Ames community so much she and her husband decided to stay here after college and raise a family.

“United Way of Story County is thrilled to welcome our newest board members,” said Jean Kresse, UWSC president and CEO. “The talent they bring will be beneficial as we continue to improve lives in our community.”