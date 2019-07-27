Grand View University recently released the students named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

To achieve the Dean’s list, Grand View students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 graded semester hours of credit, earn no grade lower than a C during the semester and earn an overall semester grade point average of 3.5.

Local students named to the Dean’s List include:Emily Alexander - GrimesKala Anderson - WaukeeHazel Bhramdat - WaukeeAshley Boatright - WaukeeSara Cantrell - Dallas CenterGideon Kime - WaukeeAndrew Leporte - EarlhamJessica Meiners - AdelNancy Miller - AdelEisha Nathwani - GrimesAlexis Owen - AdelJulie Pitman - GrangerMia Rosener - AdelJennifer Shepperd - Van MeterJack Trudo - Van MeterJacob White - GrangerBrodrick Woods - Waukee