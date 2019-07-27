Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jul 27, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jul 27, 2019 at 9:47 AM


PELLA — More than 275 students earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Dean’s List for Central College.


The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.


The following local students earned a spot on the Dean’s List:


Adel


Sydney Canney


Sally Evoy


Gage Fuller


Mackenzie Fuller


Earlham


Jason Hopp


Emma Skahill


Grimes


Sydney Rants


Rippey


Ashley Millard


Waukee


Emilee Anderson


Brittney Latcham


Nathan Sanders