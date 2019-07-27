PELLA — More than 275 students earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Dean’s List for Central College.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
The following local students earned a spot on the Dean’s List:
Adel
Sydney Canney
Sally Evoy
Gage Fuller
Mackenzie Fuller
Earlham
Jason Hopp
Emma Skahill
Grimes
Sydney Rants
Rippey
Ashley Millard
Waukee
Emilee Anderson
Brittney Latcham
Nathan Sanders