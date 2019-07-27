Grand View University recently released the students named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

To achieve the President’s list, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 graded hours and earn an overall semester grade point average of 4.0.

Local students named to the Dean’s List include:Bailee Arnburg - RedfieldSydney Bertman - AdelShawn Blackwell - Van MeterKendra Bottorff - AdelEllen Folkerts - Van MeterJillian Hofmann - AdelMegan Kuble - GrimesLindsey Lange - AdelMackenzie Roberts - Van MeterAmanda Shore - GrimesAaron Stanton - GrimesMalachi Thongvanh - AdelJolene Tigges - De Soto