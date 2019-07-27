McDonalds on South Story Street had been under construction for more than two months, but burger lovers will be excited to know that they plan on a grand opening in early October.

According to O’Brian’s McDonald’s Director of Operations, Larry Loursbery, the initial reconstruction shouldn’t have taken this long, but due to the precipitation from spring, they had to postpone a day’s work more than once.

He went on to say that the wait will be well worth it, because they’re bringing one of the “finest” McDonald’s with a list of amenities that the Boone has never had at a McDonald’s before.

For example, once finished, the new McDonald’s will have two drive thru, pick-up windows for customers to grab their food once they have paid. There will also be two operational drive thru lanes and parking on both the north and south sides of the lot.

The outside of the business is planned out to accommodate large influxes of people, during events of high traffic, like Pufferbilly Days, Super Nationals, etc.

Where on the flipside, the inside will include a brand new list of technological features catered to improve the overall experience for the customer.

All new, top-of-the-line machines will replace the out dated gear they were working with, like new fryers, heating tables and of course, a new ice cream machine.

To help alleviate the lines during high volume rushes inside, Loursbery told the Boone News-Republican that they will be implementing a self-service kiosk, where customers will be able to place their order on a touch screen computer that will then send information to the McDonald’s team to prepare and deliver to them.

“It’s the McDonld’s of the future, people are going to love it,” Loursbery said.

Along with the ability to order at the kiosk inside the restaurant, customers can also order via the McDonald’mobile app to place orders and pick up inside, or have an employee run their order to their car.