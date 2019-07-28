WEST BURLINGTON — Southeastern Community College recently named Val Giannettino as its new executive director of Institutional Advancement.

A long-time resident of Southeastern Iowa, Giannettino comes to SCC after serving as development director at Notre Dame High School in Burlington for more than 12 years. In her new position, she will work directly with the SCC Foundation Board, the SCC Alumni Board, and college and community groups to identify and support important college initiatives.

“I feel fortunate to have this opportunity to work in an environment that is so positive and do work that is meaningful and truly serves the region,” she says. “I think the SCC Foundation mission says it best – ‘To help each student make a living, make a life and make a difference.’”

SCC President Michael Ash says he is looking forward to having Giannettino on the team.

“Our motto at SCC is that ‘it’s all about the students,’ and Val has already demonstrated that student success is as the forefront of her mind in the way she approaches her work,” he said. “We are very lucky to have her on board.”

Giannettino says the feeling is mutual.

“Dr. Ash has been so supportive and such a blessing for SCC. I look forward to joining the incredible team of people at SCC to keep the positive momentum going.”

•••

As Iowa’s downtowns continue to revitalize, the Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced the 2019 Main Street Challenge Grant for building improvement projects.

Downtown Partners is seeking applications from eligible projects in downtown Burlington, including rehabilitation, facade improvements, or new construction.

Project proposals are due to Downtown Partners by Aug. 16. The DP board will then chose a finalist and help the winner submit a full application to the IEDA by Sept. 21.

The maximum grant award is $75,000 with a minimum award of $15,000 per project. A minimum 1:1 cash match is required.

A project proposal application is available at www.greaterburlington.com.

Work already in progress is not eligible for grant funding. Other federal or state grant program awards cannot be used to satisfy the cash match. There are no deadline extensions.

In 2018, Downtown Partners received a $75,000 Main Street Challenge Grant for first floor commercial rehab, a second floor residential unit, and façade rehab at 805 Jefferson Street, owned by Tom Wolf.

The first floor space, called The Collective, will be the region’s first shared-use commercial kitchen, with an adjoining retail space, and is slated to open in the coming weeks.

•••

Outstanding client service, ethics and professionalism have elevated Brian Foecke of New York Life to qualify for the exclusive “Court of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals. In addition to being a New York Life agent since January 2000, Foecke is a 15-year MDRT member and a 2-time Court of the Table qualifier.

Achieving Court of the Table status places Foecke among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. He is recognized for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service, ethical conduct and production. Froeke is located at the New York Life office at 215 Jefferson Street.

•••

PAW Animal Shelter recently was awarded $1,000 through a collaboration between Fullenkamp Insurance Agency in West Point and IMT Insurance.

The gift was part of the IMT Insurance 2019 Community Contest. Fullenkamp Insurance Agency nominated PAW for the award. Of the 250 entries submitted, 74 awards were given, ranging from $250 to $1,000.

This is the 22nd consecutive year that IMT, along with Independent Insurance Agents like Fullenkamp Insurance Agency, has awarded local community projects and organizations in need of funding and the first time in the company's history that $1,000 gifts were given.