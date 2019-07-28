Flood damage to Memorial Auditorium pushes Texas Tenors to May

It's official. The 90th season of the Burlington Civic Music Association won't start as scheduled in September, thanks to ongoing flood cleanup at Memorial Auditorium.

In an announcement issued Saturday, Civic Music president Barbara McRoberts said the season will be pushed back a month, and the planned season-opener now will be the season-closer.

Days after a temporary flood barrier failed June 1, inundating the auditorium in water from the Mississippi River and doing extensive damage to HVAC and other systems, McRoberts expressed the hope the shows would go on as scheduled. But it was not to be.

Now, instead of a show on Sept. 28, the Texas Tenors will perform May 15. It will be their fourth time on the Civic Music slate. A planned question-and-answer session with local music students also has been rescheduled for that date.

The other six scheduled performances will go on as planned, opening now Oct. 15 with Le Cirque Esprit. The Four Italian Tenors are slated for Burlington's riverfront music series Nov. 4, with Fandango performing a chamber music concert Jan. 8 in the more intimate setting of the Capitol Theater. The series returns to Memorial Auditorium Feb. 15 for a Russian National Ballet performance of "Sleeping Beauty." It will be the company's third visit to Burlington: first in 2015 with "Sleeping Beauty," and again in 2017 with "Don Quixote."

A Cappella Live! performs March 31. Sultans of String, the previously scheduled season-ender, perform April 21.

To learn more, or order season tickets, call (319) 752-0336, or email BurlingtonCivicMusic@gmail.com.