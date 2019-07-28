Burlington’s Heartland Harley-Davidson received an award on Wednesday marking their 25th Anniversary in business as an independently owned and operated franchise.

Bob Knoll opened the dealership in July of 1994 at the original location on Agency Road near Lowe’s that is now the Mississippi Valley Blood Center.

Knoll said Harley-Davidson's have been in his blood for a long, long time.

“I’ve been riding Harleys since I was 16, and as I grew older, I wanted to own my own dealership,” said Knoll.

While living and working in Chicago, he tried twice to get a franchise without any luck. He was eventually told by a person in dealer development that while no dealerships where available, he should stop by the company headquarters if he “was ever in Milwaukee.”

The next day he drove to the world headquarters of Harley Davidson and took that person to lunch. By 1993, Bob had his opportunity.

On the way to the motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, Knoll detoured to Burlington, where his dream awaited. He has never looked back.

During the past twenty-five years, Knoll and his staff, with his son Craig now at his side, have grown into their present location at 117 S. Roosevelt Ave.

The store policy has always been to follow the simple philosophy to take good care of the customers.

That philosophy came through loud and clear when he was asked what Harley-Davidson meant to him. “Passion and commitment.”