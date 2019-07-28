It’s easier said than done. You know…stepping outside of your comfort zone, trying something new, and trusting in the old adage, "Go with the flow." When juggling multiple hats of responsibility, sometimes the fun that is being planned for gets lost in all the coordination efforts. It is easy to entertain the ‘let’s just not do this after all’ thoughts and act upon those inclinations. Sometimes those decisions prove to be good ones and other times they become part of the could’ve, would’ve, should’ve conversation.

Last year was an "I’m so glad we did" family memory.

It was the fourth day of RAGBRAI XLVI and the route traveled from Ames to Newton. My wife’s family had a farm in Nevada (the first pass-through town) and we decided an overnight stay with the kids would be fun. If the weather cooperated, we could even ride the route a few miles together. With the shop in good hands and my mother-in-law agreeing to drive the truck, we decided to make it happen.

My children, Edward and Kimberly, have grown up with many bicycle rides, including those with Bike Burlington. While I knew they would be familiar in their surroundings, this was definitely going to involve many more people with a steady distance to travel. So, I set a short expectation, “Let’s just see if we can make it to the next town (Colo) — 7 miles.” Well, they did and loved it! Dismounting our bikes and taking a short break, I asked them, “Do you want to try going to the next town (State Center)?” A resounding “Yes!” and a quick hop back onto their bikes set us in motion for another 8.2 miles. And then that trend continued through Melbourne (8.8 miles) and Baxter (11.2 miles). For anyone doing quick math, we rode a total of 35 miles on RAGBRAI.

Welcoming thousands of bicyclists to our community this week for RAGBRAI XLVII asked a lot of many, including countless hours of volunteer contributions, resources, and the general patience of everyone. It was a fantastic show of community pride. When we have an opportunity to share a little part of our world with the rest, that’s pretty special.

In the words of Walt Disney, “Around here…we keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” I think that is good advice, especially so, looking back on this week. It is important to remember to live in the moment and remind ourselves that the long game is achievable through thoughtful, consistent steps (… or in this week’s case, pedal strokes). Everyone has a story to tell and it’s good to take a moment and listen to one another; when we are all connected and working together, the world spins fluidly in a forward motion. With that, go enjoy the simple pleasure of a bicycle ride. You’ll be glad you did. A little fresh air does the soul good.

Tyler Bickel is owner of Bickel's Cycling and Fitness in West Burlington and is chronicling the 2019 RABGRAI ride.