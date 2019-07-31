UPDATES: This version includes corrections to the funding amount and explanation of Aging Resource services.

The Story County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a financial commitment of $3,690 to The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) to restore busing services for the county's senior citizen riders.

“We have seniors who I'm worried are not calling to take rides,” said Supervisor Lauris Olson. “They are cancelling doctor's appointments, or they're not going to the grocery store. I'm concerned how long we carry that out.”

A door-to-door transit agency, HIRTA provides services in Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Story and Warren counties.

HIRTA representatives, Executive Director Julia Castillo and Business Development Manager Brooke Ramsey came to Tuesday's board meeting with a list of county-specific reduced services as a byproduct of budget cuts, and one of the services greatly affected is HIRTA's ability to service the county's aging population.

The transit agency has experienced decreased state and federal funding and roughly $900,000 of region-wide budget cuts last year.

As a byproduct of reduced funding from Aging Resources of Central Iowa, HIRTA had to adjust how its donation-based bus trips are covered. All riders aged 60 and older can ride HIRTA on a donation-based fare system for medical, grocery or meals trips.

However, HIRTA experienced a 10 percent reduction in transportation services across the board, greatly affecting its impact on the aging populations they serve.

One of the cost-saving measures implemented by HIRTA is limiting the donation rides to in-town destinations, rather than commutes throughout the county. According to Ramsey, revenue from Aging Resources rides have not come close to offsetting 50 percent of HIRTA's expenses for the service.

Among other proposal from HIRTA was $78,000 request for the heavily-used Nevada-to-Ames bus service, and a $20,000 request to hire a county-specific, part-time mobility and outreach coordinator to assist with transportation announcements, ridership renewals and education programs.

The board opted to delay a approval on those proposals until Assistant County Auditor Lisa Markley can present an amendment to the fiscal year 2020 budget at a future meeting.

Last week, the transit agency floated the possibility of raising its general public fares, a practice they haven't done in eight years to offset the litany of financial cuts. According to a HIRTA press release, the proposed price hikes would increase in-town commutes from $2 to $2.50 and in-county commutes from $4 to $5.

HIRTA scheduled a public hearing on the proposed cuts for Sept. 26 in Urbandale, and, subject to approval, the proposed fares would be effective on Oct. 1.