Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin August 12 on N-1, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal from Reference Post 0 to Reference Post 12.91, north and south of Elmwood. The work is anticipated to take five days. One-lane traffic will occur with the use of a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists should expect to see delays and are reminded to drive cautiously through highway work zones.