A woman, who neighbors described as a “good person,” and someone who was always willing to help, died in an early morning fire Tuesday at the Homeacres mobile home park in Nevada.

The woman wasn’t immediately identified and family members at the scene declined comment.

Nevada firefighters responded to the fire at 1603 10th St., No. 407, just after 3 a.m. When they arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames, authorities said in a news release.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but while working to ensure the flames were out, firefighters found the body of the home’s resident inside. The body of a dog also was discovered.

A neighboring home suffered damage, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The state Fire Marshal’s office is assisting.

Firefighters from Colo and McCallsburg also responded to the fire.

Neighbors said they were awakened by the sound of an explosion or boom.

“It jolted me out of bed,” said Ashley Yorgensen, who lives next door. “I looked outside and saw orange. I called 911 and grabbed my kids and got out.”

Yorgensen said she got her daughters, ages 11 and 7, and one of their friends who was staying the night, into her van and drove down the street away from the flames.

Yorgensen said the woman who lived in the home was “just a good person.”

A neighbor who lives across the road, Diana Glandon, said a neighbor called her at about 3:30 telling her of the fire.

“I came outside and was freaked out,” Glandon said. “There were flames and lots of smoke. Lots of smoke.”

Glandon said the woman who lived in the house had a dog. A man who neighbors said was a family member of the woman who died was later seen carrying the dog’s body, wrapped in a blanket, away from the house, cradling it in his arms. He declined to speak as he was placing the dog’s body in the backseat of a car before he and another person drove away.

Mike Lynch, who also lives across the street from the home where the fire happened, said he was awakened by “a loud bang, like something exploded.”

Lynch said he looked out his window and “all I saw was bright red. Everything was engulfed.”

Lynch said the woman who died was a good person who always offered her help.

“If you needed help, she would help if she could,” Lynch said.

He said the woman was trying to get the house cleaned up and do repairs.

Lynch described the woman as a friend, and said people in the mobile home community are generally a close group.

“This is affecting a lot of people here right now,” he said. “It’s going to take us a while to process this.”

It was the second fire in a week at the mobile home park. A fire last week was started by an electrical problem. A child suffered minor injuries in that blaze, and was treated at a hospital.

Glandon described the two fires happening so close together as “spooky.”

Lynch said the two fires a week apart is making him rethink things.

“I’m definitely going to be doing things to try to make my home safer,” he said.