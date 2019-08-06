The Dallas County Freedom Rock drew a number of visitors in just 20 minutes on a recent afternoon.

A couple posed for a picture in front of the freedom rock, located along Highway 169 in Minburn.

It wasn’t long before a trio of women dressed in bike outfits walked down from The Nineteen14 to get a closer look at the rock.

One of the women asked if it was a wrap, while another said the scenes of veterans and an American flag looked like they were painted on the rock.

A few minutes later, a women and two children made their way to check out the rock for themselves.

The woman asked the boy how many soldiers were pictured on the front of the rock. The boy answered three. The woman said there were five, as three were wearing different uniforms.

The five soldiers she was referring to are the Wilson brothers.

The group of five brothers from Dallas County are just one part of the completed Dallas County Freedom Rock.

Iowa artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen recently completed painting the rock, which is located near The Nineteen14 in Minburn.

Larry Cornelison, treasurer of Minburn American Legion Post 99, said the Dallas County Freedom Rock is number 82 out of a planned 99 for all of Iowa’s counties.

The south side, or front as Cornelison calls it, features the five Wilson brothers. All five of the brothers went into the service during World War II. Cornelison said only two came home.

The north side of the rock features Nile Kinnick, of Adel, and Bob Feller, of Van Meter. Both individuals are Dallas County veterans, in addition to being sports figures.

Cornelison gave Sorensen a list of 20 to 25 names of individuals who could have been featured on the Dallas County Freedom Rock. Sorensen had the final say in who was selected.

The rock also features an eagle with a ribbon that says Dallas County Iowa, as well as an American flag.

While the rock has been painted, Cornelison said work will continue on the site.

A contractor will be working to lay cement for sidewalks at the end of the week. Then a flag pole will be added, as well as landscaping. Though Cornelison said they are planning to install minimal landscaping so it is easier to keep up.

A storyboard will also be added to give more details on the rock and who is pictured on both sides.

Cornelison anticipates work to be completed around September. A dedication ceremony will then be planned.

Fundraising efforts for the estimated $20,000 project have been going well, but Cornelison said a bit more is needed to complete it.

Fundraisers are being planned by American Legion posts in Waukee and Dexter over the next couple months.

The Waukee American Legion Post 737 will be hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The fundraiser will occur during the Waukee Farmers Market in the Downtown Triangle and will consist of a pulled pork sandwich meal.

“It’s basically a whole county that’s behind this,” Cornelison said. “It’s not my rock and it’s not Minburn’s rock. It’s Dallas County’s rock.”

For more information, contact Cornelison at 515-556-8339. Contributions can be mailed to American Legion, P.O. Box 173 Minburn, IA 50167.