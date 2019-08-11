Governor Pete Ricketts and State Senator Julie Slama of Peru announced that they would hold a town hall in Falls City on Tuesday, August 13. The Governor and Senator invite the public to attend the town hall.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts and Senator Slama at their upcoming town hall in Falls City,” said Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Director of Strategic Communications. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how our state is growing, and also to make your voice heard. The Governor and Senator look forward to hearing your thoughts on how we can move our state forward together.”

The Governor and Senator will make remarks before taking questions. This event is open to the public.

What: Governor Ricketts & Senator Slama’s Town Hall in Falls City

When: 10:00-11:00 am CT on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Where: Elks Lodge, 1417 Stone Street, FALLS CITY

Any questions regarding the event should be directed to the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2244.