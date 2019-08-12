1,000 Books before Kindergarten Finishers

1,000 Books before Kindergarten is a nationwide program hosted at the Grimes Public Library to encourage families to read 1,000 books together before a child reaches Kindergarten. It is a fun and free way to start your child on the path to success, with prizes at every 100 books! Stop by the Library or visit https://grimes.beanstack.org to sign up.

Name: Andrew Hewlett

Age: 4

Parents: Lori Schoenauer-Hewlett and Howard Hewlett

Favorite Book: Spider-Man

Favorite Animal: Lemur

Name: Mazie Muller

Age: 5

Parents: Jen Muller and Chris Weir

Favorite Book: Pete the Cat

Favorite Animal: Lion Cub

EVENTS

Makerspace - 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 13

Our Makerspace was such a hit this summer that we thought we would get out all our favorite tools for one last summer Makerspace! All ages welcome, however some activities may be geared toward older children.

Ask-A-Lawyer - 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 and Sept. 16

Register for a 15 minute time slot with Cynthia Letsch from Letsch Law Firm. Get advice on whether you have a legal issue that is worth pursuing and assistance finding a lawyer who can help you. Offered the third Monday of each month.

Garden with the Masters: Herb Finishing Salts - 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24

Master Gardener Mamta is here to show you an amazing way to “spice” up your favorite foods! Use herbs, spices and salts to enhance the flavor of some of your favorite dishes. Registration is required.

Spanish Storytime - 10 a.m. on Aug. 31

Whether you are a native speaker, or looking to learn, you’ll love our Spanish Storytime! All ages and families welcome. Cuentos en español. Todas las edades son bienvenidas.

One on One: Address an Official - 5:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 3

Drop in anytime between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to bend the ear of Grimes City Council member Ryan Burger. Share your thoughts, concerns and ideas for the future of Grimes. No registration required.

Book Club - 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3

Book club meets the first Tuesday of each month. September’s book is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Books are available at the front desk.

Tail Waggin Readers - 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 7

Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Students in first through fifth grade may sign up for a 20 minute time slot to ready to a therapy dog partner. Please call the library to register for an available time.

Early Out Adventures - 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 11

Early Out Adventures are for school aged kids during early dismissals. Check at the library for this week’s activity.

Storytimes will take a break for the month of August. Stay tuned for more September programming!