Friday Food Friends. RSVP Volunteer Program is recruiting volunteers to help assemble weekend food bags for students signed up to receive one to help supplement their nutritional needs over the weekend. Volunteers are also wanted to help deliver the food bags to a school and place them in student lockers. To volunteer call or email RSVP, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us

Literacy assistancevolunteers are being sought by the RSVP Volunteer Program. Help a student become a better reader. To volunteer call or email RSVP, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

Respite volunteers provide time away and friendship for full-time caregivers and friendship and quality companionship to care recipients. No personal care involved. Background check required. Call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program to become a respite volunteer, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us

RSVP Adult Caregiver Respite Programis available to fulltime caregivers throughout Boone County. The program offers the gift of time, rest and relief to a full-time caregiver of an adult family member or friend who is elderly, disabled or has an ongoing medical condition or illness. This is a freeservice of the RSVP Volunteer Program. If you are a fulltime caregiver or know someone who is call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us. All respite volunteers must pass a background check before being placed in a respite home.

In-Home visiting volunteers offer friendship, good conversation and interaction to the more socially isolated older and or disabled adults. No personal care involved. Background check required. To brighten someone’s day and become an in-home visitation volunteer call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

RSVP In-Home Visitation Programis for older or disabled individuals who are alone most of the day or live alone. This is a freeservice of the RSVP Volunteer Program. RSVP has volunteers who visit in the home of socially isolated older or disabled adults to provide conversation and a social connection. If you or if you know someone who does not get out much and would enjoy visits call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us. All in-home visiting volunteers must pass a background check before being placed in a home.

ALZ Hero Projectis an at home volunteer opportunity. This is a phone assurance project in which volunteers call caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s or Dementia to visit. Volunteers are asked to commitment one hour a week of their time at home for this volunteer opportunity. Training is provided and a background check is required. Some experience or knowledge of Alzheimer’s or Dementia would be helpful. To volunteer for this project call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program, 515-433-7836 or rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

If you would like to get involved through the RSVP Volunteer Program and help keep people in their home and build relationships; help local non-profits, education, health proprietors meet their needs and carry out their mission through volunteerism; have choices of volunteer opportunities that fits your schedule and respects your personal preferences; and to help us tell the story of how volunteers do make a difference call or email the RSVP Volunteer Program office. 515-433-7836;rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.