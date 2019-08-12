On Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office released information about a deceased body discovered in a field near the 1200 grid of Iowa 78 west of Wayland.

The investigation has been ongoing, and the sheriff’s office has been able to identify the female as Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, 29, of Anamosa.

An autopsy is scheduled and further information will be released once the autopsy is complete.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work on the investigation and is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.