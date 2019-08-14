Cub Scouts

Boys in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to a Cub Scout joining event on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at South Park in Syracuse.



Cub Scout leaders and Boy Scouts in Troop 337 will host the event for boys and their families.

Activities will include knot tying, pitching a tent, starting a fire and more. While boys enjoy traditional Cub Scout activities, parents can learn more about the curriculum, meetings and activities.

For more information go to www.scouting.org.

For questions and if you cannot attend but would like to join, contact Troy Nichols at 402-269-5014.



Girl Scouts

All current Girl Scouts and girls interested in becoming Girl Scouts are invited to a pool party on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Girl Scouts staff and co-leaders will be there to provide information and answer questions. Entry to the pool is free and all girls and adults who register on Saturday at the pool party get a Girl Scout Membership paid for with funds from an Otoe County grant (girls must have Otoe County address).

Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

For more information, check out www.girlscoutsnebraska.org.

If you have questions, contact Wendy Werner at 402-875-4338.



