Hy-Vee’s annual “Pack the Bus” event to provide needed school supplies to the Perry Elementary & St. Pat’s Schools is currently underway.

When you check out at your Perry Hy-Vee, you will be asked if you would like to round-up your purchase. All of the money collected will go to purchase supplies for Perry students. You can also make a donation in any amount you wish.

Look for the school bus in front of Hy-Vee to remind us all to help out Perry’s students.