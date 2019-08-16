WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors will hold an Aug. 27 public hearing at 9:30 a.m. to receive comments on a set of zoning ordinance amendments and a proposed amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan. The amendments would set the procedures for regulating renewable energy and solar energy facility development in the county.

The supervisors set the public hearing date, which corresponds to the board’s regular weekly meeting date, during a special meeting Thursday. That meeting is normally held at the board’s office in the county annex building, although county officials did not indicate if that is where the public hearing will be held.

The amendments were presented in a recommendation given to the supervisors by members of the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission (LCPZC) during the board’s Aug. 13 meeting.

The LCPZC held its own public hearing on the proposed amendments on Aug. 8, following several work sessions where the commission members reviewed existing ordinances from Illinois and Iowa.

Although the commission held a public hearing on the proposals, the board of supervisors also is required to hold a public hearing and to pass three readings of the proposed amendments before they become effective.

Two of the three readings can be waived.

Because of publication rules and local newspapers’ deadlines, the supervisors had to hold a special meeting to set its public hearing before the end of the month.

An Idaho-based solar facility developer and CIPCO (Central Iowa Power Cooperative) have announced plans to construct a 100-megawatt solar farm on about 850 acres of land south of Wapello.

Groundbreaking is planned for early next spring, with completion later in the year. Investigations into other facilities in the northeast part of the county are also reportedly moving forward, although there have not been any official announcements.

Although the supervisors did not directly discuss the proposed amendments at Thursday’s special meeting, supervisors Brad Quigley and Chris Ball did provide an update to supervisor Randy Griffin on the recommendation made during its Aug. 13 meeting.

Griffin was unable to attend that meeting.

Quigley said the proposed amendments had been modified following the LCPSC public hearing to clarify regulations regarding a 300-foot setback of solar panels from neighbors’ property lines.

He said the clarification added language to one section of the proposed amendments that the Louisa County Board of Adjustment could waive the required setback if the neighbors did not object.

He also said there had been discussions at the LCPZC public hearing concerning natural vegetation buffers and a proposed fee schedule.