Franchise Owner and Operator of MyTown2Go, Dylan Spratt just recently began a partnership with restaurants in Boone.

After working as a dispatcher and delivery driver for the Ames location, the 29-year-old found that he had a knack for the trade, so he decided to give his own branch a try.

MyTown2Go is a restaurant food delivery marketing service that started in 2016 and is rapidly expanding across the nation.

In an effort to offer delivery to businesses that don’t traditionally offer it, the business partners up with local restaurants and independent contractors to get hot, fresh and delicious food to their customer quick and conveniently.

“We’re different, we actually care about our customers,” Spratt said. “Unlike our competitors, we will go out of our way to right any wrongs that may have occurred—not everyone will do that,” said Spratt.

Spratt who previously spent a couple years working in Public Safety at Iowa State University knows how important customer care can mean to individual.

“For whatever reason the person can’t, or doesn’t want to travel to get to their food, they don’t have to,” Spratt said. “We’ll take care of it.”

Although MyTown2Go took a try at branching into the Boone market before a couple years back, Dylan says that the community has taken a serious liking to the service now.

He confidently claims that he has managed to team up with a little more than two thirds of the food-based businesses in Boone county.

On that list for example are: Adobe Lounge; Jimmy’s Barbeque Pit; Dutch Oven Bakery; La Caretta; Northern Lights Pizza; Asian Buffet; The Lucky Pig; Poncho Villa; Watch a Smokin’? BBQ + Brew; Toby K’s; Roosters Bar & Grill; Whistle Stop; The Livery Deli; and more.

In order to take advantage of the services that they provide, the customer will need to download the MyTown2Go delivery App on their smart device and search for through the list of businesses that work with them.

Once you find a restaurant you would like to order from, you pick from the menu options that each individual restaurant has and fill your cart.

Each order that is placed will notify the dispatcher over in the Ames office who is set up with a multi-monitor computer system.

On one monitor is a list of assigned orders being prepared, en route and delivered as the dispatcher operates as the first point of contact to ensure a quick delivery.

For a nominal fee, MyTown2Go, working in conjunction with the local establishment, a driver will coordinate with them, pick up your food and hit the road.

As part of what Spratt calls, “ease of mind service” once your order is placed, in-app you can track the driver as they arrive to pick up your order and follow it as they travel to the drop off site.

The concept may seem pretty simple, but the Owner/Operator says that it’s only that way because of how they company has strategized the and planned out the process to find the best way for it to work.

The company as well as the list of local establishments partnering with MyTown2Go is constantly growing. Most recently, Big Kahuna, the local sweets and ice cream shop has joined the list of partners.

And of course, the Boone News-Republican asked, “Will MyTown2Go be able to deliver me a double scoop of apple crisp in a waffle cone?”

Spratt’s response, “No, we will not be able to do that. It would be a liability trying to keep it from melting, they’ll deliver ice cream in a cup.”

We tried.

Interested in having your next meal delivered instead of carry out? Download the MyTown2Go app on the App Store or Google Play Store to have it brought to you!