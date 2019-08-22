Perry Booster Club Fall Kickoff

4:15-6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at Perry High School Gym, Dewey Field.

The Fall Kickoff will start with the Jayette volleyball Blue-White scrimmage at 4:15 p.m in the Perry High School gymnasium. Apparel will be made available as well starting at 5 p.m. along with food on the grill and “Cash Register Round-Up” with funds donated to the Perry Booster Club. The cross country, swimming, volleyball, and football teams and coaches will all be introduced on Dewey Field starting at 5:20 p.m. followed by cheer and band performances. Ending the night is the Blue-White football scrimmage at 6:15 p.m. There is an entry fee of a sports drink(s) donation that players will receive on bus rides home from away games with their postgame meals.

Granger Days

Friday, Aug. 23 - Saturday, Aug. 24 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Days begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 with Farm Rock taking the stage outside Bud’s Pub on Main Street. The event continues with a 5K Fun Run at Early Learning Center and a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Assumption Catholic Church. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Kennedy Ave., followed by activities in the park. The Centennial Park baseball diamond will be the place for endless kid’s games, jump houses, face painting, balloon artists and family friendly activities! Saturday night will be topped off by Toaster beginning at 9 p.m. outside Bud’s Pub through 1 a.m. For a complete list of times and events go to www.grangerdays.com.

Latino Festival

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Second Street, Perry.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 24. A 5K Fun Run and Walk will kick off the festivities at 8 a.m., departing from 2nd and Lucinda. The 10 a.m. parade runs from 12th to Willis, 3rd to Pattee and around 2nd. A welcome will be given at 11 a.m. The HUP Award will be handed out at 2 p.m. The headliner is Los Mismos del Valle, performing from 6-8 p.m.

Prairie and Creek Walk

1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 25 at Forest Park Museum.

This is your chance to experience the prairie and creek at Forest Park Museum. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through our creek and prairie and experience some of the very diverse life found there.

100+ People for Perry Meeting

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at La Poste.

The next 100+ People for Perry meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 26 (social time 6:30 p.m.). The group’s mission is to invest in Perry’s future through supporting current charities/non-profits/worthy projects which advance the quality of life. After 14 meetings, the group has pledged $95,600 to 14 local projects. Anyone who has an interest in joining 100+ People for Perry should contact Mark Powell (465-4641 or mpowell@fdplawfirm.com), Tom Lipovac (Tom.Lipovac@perry.k12.ia.us) or Linda Kaufman (kaufmanlinda1948@gmail.com).

Seasonal Affective Disorder Program

2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Rowley Masonic Community, 1300 28th Street, Perry.

Please join us on Thursday, Aug. 29 for a presentation from Karen Hildreth, RN, CCM, Program Director at Senior Life Solutions, on Seasonal Affective Disorder. Karen will teach us about SAD, a disorder that can affect people of all ages. Join us for this learning opportunity, and be part of great conversation, a fun afternoon and delicious refreshments, too! Please RSVP: Call Nancy at (515) 321-6099.