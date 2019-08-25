The council meets for a work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The Burlington City Council will discuss the fate of the Tama site with developer Doug Wells at their work session Monday night.

It was just over one year ago a fire broke out in the Tama Complex. In the time since the buildings went up in flames, the structure has been demolished and the basement has been filled in with dirt.

Wells will be discussing the first phase of the Tama Project. This building will be known as Tama Two.

According to the latest designs, Tama Two will contain one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. The three story building will have one floor for retail space and two floors of residential living space. Each floor will have 11 apartments, five of which will be two bedrooms.

Twelve of the apartments will be rent controlled apartments and the other 10 will be market rate. Having at least 51 percent of the units being rent controlled is a requirement of the Community Block Development Grant Wells is using to help fund the project.

The entire project is projected to cost about $4.2 million dollars. Wells has received letters from two local lending institutions, Two Rivers Bank and BANK, saying they will finance the project.

The meeting is open to the public. Only invited speakers may address the council at work sessions.