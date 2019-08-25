The Burlington Police Department is reminding drivers that schools within the Burlington School District begin classes Monday.

The 20 mph school speed limit will go into effect Monday at 7:30 a.m. The 20 mph in school speed limit is effective from 7:30 a.m. till 4 p.m. on days school is in session.

Burlington will have additional officers working in the school zones. Funding for the extra officers will be provided by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Finally, the Burlington police department would like to remind all drivers to be on the lookout for children crossing the street as well as school buses dropping off and picking up children.