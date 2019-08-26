Friday’s fall sports preview at Nebraska City High School was all about cheerleading and tone-setting as coaches from each of the fall sports talked about the work and preparations for the upcoming seasons. Brian Hoover, NCHS Principal, led chants and cheers and NCHS?cheerleaders and band members provided a festive atmosphere to help set a positive tone for the fall and the new school year.

In addition to the talks from coaches, the event entertained younger fans with games, a rock wall, a dunk tank and inflatables.